Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged lower marginally in Kerala on Monday, April 7, 2025. Gold is trading at Rs 66,280, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8285, down by Rs 25. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged. On Saturday, gold price fell by Rs 720 per 8 gram. On Friday, gold price depreciated by Rs 1280 per 8 gram. In last two days, gold price fell by Rs 2000 per 8 gram.

Before that, gold price gained by Rs 3000 per 8 gram in ten days. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year. In last three months, gold price gained by Rs 1360 per 1 gram and Rs 10,880 per 8 gram.

Also Read: ISSF World Cup 2025: India’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil strikes gold

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 88,170/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 80,823/10 gram. Silver, meanwhile, was priced at Rs 88,690/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts were trading higher by Rs 333 or 0.38% at Rs 88,408/10 grams on Monday. Meanwhile, silver May futures contracts were up by Rs 1,680 or 1.93% at Rs 88,890/kg. On Friday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 88,075 per 10 grams with a loss of 2.20% and silver May futures contract settled at Rs 87,211 per kilogram with a loss of 7.61%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 1.9% at $2,981.09 an ounce, its lowest level since March 13. Bullion hit a record high of $3,167.57 on April 3. U.S. gold futures fell 1.3% to $2,997.40. Price of spot silver retreated 2.8% to $28.74 an ounce, marking to its lowest level in nearly seven months. Spot platinum eased 1.7% to $900.70 and palladium lost 2.6% to $888.00.