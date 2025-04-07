IRCTC announces new tour package to North Eastern states: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has announced new tour package to North Eastern states. The tour package named ‘North East Discovery’ on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will kick off from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on April 22, 2025.

This 15-day journey will cover several North Eastern states. Interested tourists may choose this tour program from Delhi and other boarding points, including Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, and Kanpur.

The 15-day train tour starts on April 22, 2025, and covers Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Kaziranga in Assam; Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh; Unakoti and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland; and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya. Passengers will be travelling roughly 5800 km on this entire tour by train.

The modern Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features, including two fine dining restaurants, a contemporary flameless kitchen, and shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massagers, and a mini library. The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation, namely AC I (Superior), AC II (Deluxe) and AC III (Comfort). The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and dedicated, unarmed security guards appointed for each coach.

At a price range starting from Rs 1,67,845 per person for AC 1 (Coupe), Rs 1,49,815 per person for AC1 (Cabin), Rs 1,29,915 per person in AC 2 Tier, and Rs. 1,16,905 n AC III, the IRCTC tourist train will be a 15-day all-inclusive tour package. The price will cover the train journey in the respective class, night stays at AC hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sightseeing in buses, travel insurance, and the services of a guide, etc.

Passengers can get details from the IRCTC website and regional offices.