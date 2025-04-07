ISSF World Cup 2025: India’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil strikes gold

Buenos Aires: In shooting, former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 Buenos Aires, Argentina. This was Rudrankksh Patil’s second individual gold medal at an ISSF World Cup. He also clinched the 10-meter air rifle title at the 2023 Cairo edition.

Sift Kaur Samra won a gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event while Chain Singh bagged bronze in the men’s 50m 3P.

With this, India now jointly leads the medal standings along with China. India and China won two gold, one silver, one bronze tallies till now.