Stock Market: Indian equity indices decline sharply

Mumbai: Benchmark Indian equity indices declined sharply on Monday. This is for the third consecutive session that Indian markets are ending lower. The market decline was triggered by rising concerns over growth and the fallout from US tariffs, which deepened the prevailing risk-off sentiment. This was led by reciprocal tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump and retaliatory measures taken by China.

The BSE Sensex plummeted 2226.79 points or 2.95 per cent to end at 73,137.90. The NSE Nifty50 also settled with a loss of 742.85 points or 3.24 per cent at 22,161.60. The crash was so severe that it wiped out Rs 19 lakh crore from the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms. All 30 constituent stocks of the Sensex settled lower.

The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices also settled with losses of over 3 per cent each. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal and Realty were the top laggards, ending down by 6.75 per cent and 5.69 per cent, respectively. Other sectoral indices, including Nifty IT, Bank, Auto, and Financial Services, ended with losses of up to up 4 per cent.

Of the 4,225 stocks traded on the BSE, 587 advanced, 3,494 declined, and 144 remained unchanged. As many as 59 stocks touched 52-week highs, while 775 hit 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 184 stocks were locked in the upper circuit and 542 in the lower circuit.

Barring the FMCG index, which declined by 1.10%, all Nifty sectoral indices ended in the red, led by steep losses in Nifty Metal (-6.75%), Nifty Realty (-5.69%), Nifty Auto (-3.78%), Nifty Oil & Gas (-2.79%), Nifty Pharma (-2.75%), and Nifty Consumer Durables (-2.20%).