Maruti Suzuki announces offers up to Rs 1 lakh for this model

Mumbai: Leading car maker in India, Maruti Suzuki has been listing their cars under impressive offers and different range of discounts to attract customers. Now, the brand has listed Fronx under impressive benefits and discounts.

The brand is offering benefits for nearly 1 lakh, including a cash discount worth Rs 35,000, Velocity Kit accessory package worth Rs 43,000 a scrappage benefit of Rs 15,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. This offer is valid of April as of now and varies from city to city. It is also subject to stock availability. Interested customers are advised to visit nearby authorised dealership to get all the related detail.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes at the starting price of Rs 7.52 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 12.88 lakh (all ex-showroom). It has been offered in more than 10 variants.

It is available in 2 petrol and 1 CNG. The former gets an 1197 cc and 998 cc engine, while the latter uses a decent 1197 cc unit. These specs are mated with both manual and automatic transmission options. As far as the mileage is concerned, the model is capable of providing around 20.01 to 22.89 kmpl.