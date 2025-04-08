Must have hygiene products for women

1. Menstrual Hygiene

Sanitary Pads / Tampons / Menstrual Cups – Choose what suits your comfort and flow.

Panty Liners – For light discharge or spotting days.

Period Panties – Reusable and leak-proof option for added security.

Heating Pads – Useful for menstrual cramps relief.

2. Intimate Hygiene

Intimate Wash (pH-balanced) – Helps maintain vaginal health without disrupting natural flora.

Wipes (Unscented & Alcohol-Free) – For freshening up on the go.

Cotton Underwear – Breathable and comfortable to reduce risk of irritation/infection.

3. Daily Personal Care

Mild Body Wash or Soap – Gentle and skin-friendly for daily bathing.

Deodorant / Antiperspirant – For odor control and sweat management.

Toothbrush, Toothpaste & Floss – Daily oral care is a must.

Mouthwash – Helps maintain fresh breath and gum health.

4. Skin & Hair Hygiene

Face Wash (as per skin type) – Keeps the skin clean and acne-free.

Moisturizer & Sunscreen – Protects and nourishes the skin.

Shampoo & Conditioner – For clean, healthy hair and scalp.

Hairbrush or Comb (cleaned regularly) – Maintains hair hygiene.

5. Other Essentials

Razor / Hair Removal Cream / Epilator – Personal choice based on hair grooming preference.

Nail Cutter & File – To maintain clean and neat nails.

Hand Sanitizer & Wet Wipes – For on-the-go hygiene.

Tissue Paper & Toilet Seat Sanitizer Spray – Especially useful in public restrooms.

Would you like a compact checklist format for travel or a skincare-focused version too?