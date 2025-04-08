Must have hygiene products for women

1. Menstrual Hygiene
Sanitary Pads / Tampons / Menstrual Cups – Choose what suits your comfort and flow.
Panty Liners – For light discharge or spotting days.
Period Panties – Reusable and leak-proof option for added security.
Heating Pads – Useful for menstrual cramps relief.
2. Intimate Hygiene
Intimate Wash (pH-balanced) – Helps maintain vaginal health without disrupting natural flora.
Wipes (Unscented & Alcohol-Free) – For freshening up on the go.
Cotton Underwear – Breathable and comfortable to reduce risk of irritation/infection.
3. Daily Personal Care
Mild Body Wash or Soap – Gentle and skin-friendly for daily bathing.
Deodorant / Antiperspirant – For odor control and sweat management.
Toothbrush, Toothpaste & Floss – Daily oral care is a must.
Mouthwash – Helps maintain fresh breath and gum health.
4. Skin & Hair Hygiene
Face Wash (as per skin type) – Keeps the skin clean and acne-free.
Moisturizer & Sunscreen – Protects and nourishes the skin.
Shampoo & Conditioner – For clean, healthy hair and scalp.
Hairbrush or Comb (cleaned regularly) – Maintains hair hygiene.
5. Other Essentials
Razor / Hair Removal Cream / Epilator – Personal choice based on hair grooming preference.
Nail Cutter & File – To maintain clean and neat nails.
Hand Sanitizer & Wet Wipes – For on-the-go hygiene.
Tissue Paper & Toilet Seat Sanitizer Spray – Especially useful in public restrooms.
