Toyota 2025 Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Japanese automaker, Toyota, has launched the latest iteration of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. The SUV is launched at Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV now comes with an 8-way adjustable power driver seat along with ventilation for front seats, LED spot and reading lamps, ambient light, sunshades, and type-C USB fast-charging ports. Additionally, TPMS is now available in more variants of the SUV, and some variants come equipped with an air quality display. All of this is complemented by dual-tone paint-scheme options and an updated speedometer.

It also comes with six airbags as standard safety features, with an electronic parking brake added to certain variants with automatic transmission.

Also Read: India launch date of CMF Phone 2 Pro announced

The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is equipped with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that can be paired with a CNG powertrain and hybrid technology. The petrol and CNG models of the SUV offer options for a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

In the hybrid variant, the engine is connected to an e-Drive transmission unit. This version provides 91 bhp of power and can deliver up to 141 Nm of peak torque. The only change made to the specifications of the Hyryder is the inclusion of a 6-speed automatic transmission (6AT) in the AWD variant, replacing the 5-speed manual.