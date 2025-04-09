2025 Karizma XMR 210 launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero Moto Corp has launched its 2025 Karizma XMR 210 in the Indian markets. It was showcased at the EICMA 2024 and the BMGE 2025.

The bike now gets USD folks painted with golden shades all around. Also, the new Karizma incorporates a new 4.2-inch fully digital TFT instrument panel. Apart from these new features, the rest of the feature list is the same.

Also Read: Reserve Bank of India slashes inflation forecast

The 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 retains the engine and powertrain from the preceding models. It is powered by a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that propels 25.15 bhp of max power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine works in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox, equipped with a slip and assist clutch.

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 has three variants in its catalog, the base variant is priced at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant, that is the 2025 Karizma XMR 210 is priced at Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The Karizma lineup also has a Combat Edition, priced at Rs 2.02 lakh (ex-showroom).