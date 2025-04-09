Commodity Market: Gold price surge after five days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala after five days. Gold price again crossed Rs 66,000 mark in the state. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 66,320, higher by Rs 520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8290, up by Rs 65.

Gold price started declining in the state from April 4. In last four days, gold price depreciated by Rs 2680 per 8 gram. Before that, gold price gained by Rs 3000 per 8 gram in ten days. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year. In last three months, gold price gained by Rs 1360 per 1 gram and Rs 10,880 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 88,570/10 gram. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 81,189/10 gram. Silver, meanwhile, iss priced at Rs 89,110/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts began session higher by Rs 611 or 0.7% at Rs 87,539/10 gram. Meanwhile, silver May futures contracts opened higher by Rs 752 or 0.85% at Rs 89,000/kg. Gold Gold June futures contract settled at Rs 86,928 per 10 grams with a loss of 1.30% on Tuesday. Silver May futures contract settled at Rs 88,248 per kilogram with a gain of 1.19% on yesterday.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,981.86 an ounce. It scaled an all-time peak of $3,167.57 on April 3. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,995.20. Price of spot silver fell 1.1% to $29.52 an ounce, platinum lost 1% to $912.35 and palladium retreated 1% to $897.50.