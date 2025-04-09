Guruvayur Temple Vishu Kani Darshan on April 14 – Timings Announced

The Guruvayur Devaswom Board has announced that the Vishu Kani darshan at Guruvayur Temple will be held on April 14, from 2:45 am to 3:45 am. The Vishu Kani arrangement will be placed on the right side of the sanctum sanctorum before Lord Guruvayurappan’s idol, which will be seated on a golden throne and decorated with traditional items like aalavattam, venchamaram, and nettipattam. Devotees can view the Kani from the Namaskara Mandapam as they enter the temple.

The Kani display will include auspicious items such as dried paddy, kanikkonna flowers, cucumber, jackfruit, mango, holy texts, a hand mirror, washed mundu, gold ornaments, and fresh currency notes, all placed in a traditional vessel called otturuli. Chief priest Kavapramarath Achyuthan Namboothiri, along with assistant priests, will open the inner sanctum around 2 am and perform the traditional rituals including coconut breaking, lamp lighting, and offering the Kani to the deity. The priest will then begin darshan and distribute Vishu Kaineettam (coins) to devotees.

Due to the expected rush, the temple has suspended all special and VIP darshan arrangements from April 12 to April 20 between 6 am and 2 pm. During this period, only those in the general queue will be allowed darshan. However, devotees offering the Rs 1000 neyvilakku (ghee lamp) can avail of a special darshan. The temple will also celebrate the Vishu Vilakku festival as part of the Vishu festivities.