Yamaha 2025 FZ-S FI launched in India: Details

Mumbai: Yamaha has now launched the 2025 iteration of the FZ-S FI in India. The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI is launched at a price tag of Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The FZ-S family consists of six variants- FZ-S Fi Hybrid, 2025 FZ-S Fi, FZ-S Fi Ver. 4 DLX, FZ-S Fi Ver. 4, FZ-S Fi Ver. 3, and the FZ-Fi. This lineup is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and elevates up to Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI maintains the design features of its predecessors, with one notable change: the turn indicators. They have been relocated from the sides of the headlamp cladding to the sides of the fuel tank. In addition, Yamaha has introduced four new color options for the FZ-S FI: Matte Black, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, Metallic Grey, and Cyber Green.

There have been no changes in the engine and powertrain specs of the new FZ-S FI and retains the same engine as its preceding model. It gets a 149cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine that is capable of putting out 12 bhp of max power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.