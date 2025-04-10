Ampere introduces new electric scooter in India: Details

Mumbai: Ampere, a well-known electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, has launched a brand-new electric scooter – the Ampere Reo 80. The scooter is priced at Rs 59,900 (introductory) (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the new Ampere Reo 80 will begin across India from April 2025.

The Reo 80 is an upgraded version of Ampere’s original Reo scooter. It runs at a low speed (under 25 kmph), so no driving licence or registration is required. The scooter comes with a coloured LCD display and front disc brake. It uses a safe LFP battery, known for its long life and better thermal safety. Furthermore, it also gets a keyless start with a premium keyfob.

Available in dual-tone sporty colours like black, red, blue, and white, the Reo 80 also boasts stylish alloy wheels. A full charge gives a range of up to 80 km.

According to Vahan data, Ampere sold over 6,000 electric two-wheelers in March 2025, marking a 52 percent growth compared to the previous month.