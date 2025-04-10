Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1: India wins bronze

Auburndale: In Archery, India opened its medal tally at the Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1 in Auburndale, USA. India won a bronze in the men’s compound team event. The team of Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav, and Ojas Deotale defeated Denmark 230-223 in the bronze medal match.

Earlier, the Indian trio edged past Guatemala 220-218 in the quarter-finals but narrowly lost to Italy in the semi-finals. Verma and Deotale were part of the men’s compound team that won gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China.

The Archery World Cup comprises four stages held in different countries. The top eight individual archers in each category across these stages qualify for the Archery World Cup Final, where they compete for the overall title. The Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1 in Auburndale will conclude on Sunday.

Notably, the compound mixed team event has been added to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic programme.