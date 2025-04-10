Commodity Market: Gold prices shoot up sharply to all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated sharply to all-time high in Kerala on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Gold price edged higher by Rs 2160 to Rs 68480 per 8 gram. This is the highest surge of yellow metal recoded in a day in the state, One gram gold is priced at Rs 8560, higher by Rs 270. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 520 per 8 gram. In last two days, gold price gained by Rs 2680 per 8 gram.

Gold price started declining in the state from April 4. In last four days, gold price depreciated by Rs 2680 per 8 gram. Before that, gold price gained by Rs 3000 per 8 gram in ten days. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year. In last three months, gold price gained by Rs 1360 per 1 gram and Rs 10,880 per 8 gram.

April 10 is a trading holiday for multi-commodity exchange (MCX) for Mahavir Jayanti. It will open at 5 pm for evening session. Gold futures prices at last close on April 9, stood at Rs 89,724 per 10 gram. Silver futures prices were up, at Rs 91,600 per kg.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 89,830/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 82,344/10 gram. Silver, meanwhile, was priced at Rs 91,940/kg

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,089.17 an ounce. Bullion scaled to an all-time peak of $3,167.57 on April 3. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $3,104.90. price of spot silver fell 0.5% to $30.89 an ounce, platinum lost 0.4% to $933.20 and palladium retreated 1% to $922.50.