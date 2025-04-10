Easy ways to change your address on Aadhaar for free

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Keeping your Aadhaar address up to date ensures seamless access to services linked to it and helps the Unique Identification Authority of India —the governing body of Aadhaar—prevent misuse such as identity theft.

Updating Aadhaar is also free for now, and can be done conveniently from anywhere through UIDAI’s online portal. UIDAI has extended the deadline for Aadhaar holders to update their details for free. You can now make changes to your demographic information, such as your address, at no cost until December 14, 2024. This is the second extension this year, following the initial deadline in June 2024. However, this free update applies only to demographic details like address.

Note that, biometric updates, such as changes to fingerprints or iris scans, still require a visit to an Aadhaar center and involve a fee.

Here is a quick guide on how to your address update it online:

Visit the Aadhaar Self-Service Update Portal at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Enter your Aadhaar number and use the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number to log in.

Once logged in, review the demographic details shown on your Aadhaar profile. If your address or other information is outdated, proceed with the update.

Upload a scanned copy of a valid Proof of Address (PoA) document in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format — maximum size should be 2 MB.

After uploading the document, submit your request. You will receive a Service Request Number (SRN) to track the status of your update.

Regularly check the status of your SRN to confirm whether your update has been successfully processed.