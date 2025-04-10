Hyundai announces discounts up to Rs 4 lakh on these models: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai Motors India has announced discounts on its car lineup for April 2025. These discounts and offers are valid on the MY2024 and MY2025 models. These offers include benefits like cash discounts, corporate bonuses, exchange bonuses, and more.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is available at a discount worth Rs 68,000 on MY2024 models. It includes a Rs 3,000 corporate bonus, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000, and a cash discount of Rs 30,000, depending on the variant. The MY2025 models can get discounts up to Rs 78,000.

Hyundai i20:

The Hyundai i20 has a bunch of offers across trims. The i20 N-Line gets discounts up to Rs 15,000 as cash discount and exchange bonus worth Rs 60,000. The Hyundai i20’s manual transmission trims get discounts worth Rs 65,000.

Hyundai Exter:

The Hyundai Exter gets offers worth Rs 60,000 on the MY2024 models, whereas the MY2025 gets discounts up to Rs 50,000.

The Hyundai Venue MY2024 and MY2025 models get discounts up to Rs 70,000 on the petrol variants. Whereas, the Venue N-Line gets discounts worth Rs 65,000 on the MY24 and MY25 models.

Hyundai Verna: Customers can avail offers worth Rs 65,000 on the MY24 and MY25 stocks of the Hyundai Verna, including cash discount worth Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 corporate bonus and Rs 35,000 for exchange bonus.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Hyundai is offering the highest discount on its flagship EV, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Customers can get a discount worth Rs 4 lakh on the MY24 models of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV.