Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 69,000 mark for first time

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price surged sharply and touched new life-time high in Kerala on Friday, April 11, 2025. Gold price crossed Rs 69,000 mark for the first time. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 69,960, higher by Rs 1480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 8745, up by Rs 185.

Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 2160 per 8 gram. This was the highest surge of yellow metal recoded in a day in the state. On Wednesday, gold price surged by Rs 520 per 8 gram. Gold price edged higher by Rs 4160 per 8 gram in last three days. Gold price started declining in the state from April 4. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other Major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 92,170 per 10 gram. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 84,489 per 10 gram. Silver is priced at Rs 92,030 per kg

Also Read: Easy ways to change your address on Aadhaar for free

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold touched a new all-time high of Rs 93,736 per 10 gram. Gold June futures on the MCX rose 1.41% (Rs 1,300 per 10 grams) on Friday. Meanwhile, silver May futures contracts held firm, rising by Rs 870 or 0.95% to Rs 92,466/kg. Equity, forex, commodity markets were closed on Thursday on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

.In global markets, price of spot gold was up 1% at $3,205.53 an ounce. Gold scaled to an all-time peak of $3,217.43 earlier in the session, and has gained more than 5% for the week. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.5% to $3,226.50. Price of spot silver gained 0.3% to $31.28 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $938.35, while palladium rose 0.8% to $915.75.