Hero launches 2025 Splendor Plus

Mumbai: Hero Moto Corp has finally launched the 2025 iteration of the Splendor Plus. The Hero Splendor lineup includes- Splendor+, Splendor+ XTEC and Splendor+ XTEC 2.0.

The Hero Splendor lineup retains the same engine as its previous models. However, it has been tuned to suit the Phase II OBD-2B norms. It nests a 97.2cc, air-cooled single-cylinder SOHC 2V engine matted to a 4-speed gearbox that churns out a max power and torque output of 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm, respectively.

The 2025 Hero Splendor now gets new graphics at the sides giving it a sporty look. It also gets a revised pillion grab rail and luggage rack for some trims.

The Hero Splendor Plus has six trims in total, namely Splendor+ Drum brake, Splendor + i3, Splendor + i3S Black & Accent, Splendor+ XTEC Drum brake, Splendor+ XTEC Disc brake, and Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 Drum brake. The price of the lineup starts from Rs 79,096 and goes up to Rs 85,001.