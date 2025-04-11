Lumpectomy Helps Retain Sexual Function in Breast Cancer Survivors

A recent study suggests that breast cancer patients who undergo lumpectomy, also known as breast-conserving therapy (BCT), may experience better sexual wellbeing compared to those who have a mastectomy. Lumpectomy involves removing only the tumor and a small amount of surrounding tissue, preserving more of the breast, while mastectomy requires the removal of the entire breast. Although many patients choose breast reconstruction after mastectomy, a significant number—up to 85 percent—still report sexual dysfunction, often without receiving proper medical guidance on how to maintain their sexual health.

Researchers analyzed data from 15,857 women over a five-year period following their breast cancer surgeries. The study, published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, focused on key aspects of sexual wellbeing including feelings of sexual attractiveness, confidence, and physical comfort during sex. Around 54 percent of the participants had lumpectomies, while 46 percent underwent mastectomies with reconstruction. Initially, both groups reported similar levels of sexual wellbeing, but noticeable differences appeared over time.

One year after surgery, women who had mastectomies reported sexual wellbeing scores 7.6 points lower than those who had lumpectomies. While mastectomy patients saw a decline in sexual wellbeing, those who had lumpectomies showed improvement as early as six months post-surgery. The scores were even lower for mastectomy patients who chose not to undergo breast reconstruction. These findings highlight the potential long-term emotional and physical benefits of breast-conserving treatment in preserving sexual health.