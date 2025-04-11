Yamaha launches 2025 MT-15

Mumbai: The Japanese automaker, Yamaha has launched the 2025 Yamaha MT-15 in Malaysia with new paint scheme options. The Yamaha MT-15 is the smallest member of the MT family of bikes. With a streetfighter design, this bike is sold in multiple markets.

The 2025 Yamaha MT-15 carries forward the looks of its predecessor with the signature MT styling consisting of two DRLs placed above the headlamp unit. Additionally, the bike continues to have a muscular fuel tank with a rather small body. All of this is now complemented by a new paint scheme option called Ice-Storm, which consists of white and blue complemented by gold colour on the front shock absorbers.

It features an Ice Blue highlight color that is visible on the fuel tank, rear subframe panel, and both alloy wheels. All of this comes without a change in price as the 2025 version is priced at RM 12,498 (around Rs 2.4 lakh).

Also Read: Public sector banks slash lending rates

Mechanically, the updated Yamaha MT-15 remains the same as its predecessor. It continues to have USD forks at the front and mono-shock at the rear end. The braking setup is also the same with single-disc brakes. At heart, the bike has a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 18 hp of power and 14 Nm of peak torque with a six-speed gearbox.

The version of the Yamaha MT-15 in the Indian market has Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Cyan Storm DLX, Ice Fluo-Vermillion DLX, Metallic Black DLX, Racing Blue DLX, and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition paint scheme options. The brand is likely to launch an updated version of the bike soon in the country.