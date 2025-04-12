UPI Glitch Hits Users Nationwide; NPCI Promises Swift Fix

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services experienced a widespread outage across India, affecting popular apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay. Users nationwide were unable to complete essential transactions, from daily grocery shopping to utility bill payments. The sudden and massive disruption led to a wave of frustration, with many turning to social media to report failed payments and share their experiences.

Monitoring site Downdetector recorded over 1,200 complaints by midday, with 66% of users reporting issues with payments and 34% struggling with money transfers. The failure impacted multiple apps and banking platforms, indicating a systemic problem in the UPI network rather than an isolated glitch. Despite the growing number of affected users, there was little communication from the apps themselves regarding the cause or resolution of the issue.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which manages UPI, acknowledged the outage and assured users that efforts were underway to fix it, though it did not provide a specific timeline or explanation. With UPI being central to India’s digital payment ecosystem, this disruption highlighted the need for stronger infrastructure and better communication during technical failures. Users have been advised to hold off on new transactions to avoid potential issues like stuck funds.