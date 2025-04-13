BMW launches Z4 M40i Pure Impulse in India: Features, Price

Mumbai: BMW India launched the Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition in India. The limited-edition roadster will be offered in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. Two new metallic colourways, viz. Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green have also been added. The BMW Z4 M40i is available at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 92.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the M40i Pure Impulse Edition AT is priced at Rs 96.90 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the manual iteration of the M40i is tagged at Rs 97.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The manual trim gets an exclusive Vernasca Cognac leather interior with contrast stitching, while the regular Z4 M40i gets black leather upholstery in the interior. The car has BMW Kidney grille with a horizontal inner structure design, large air vents, vertically aligned LED headlights, soft top with an opening and closing time of 10 seconds, rear spoilers, and L-shaped LED tail lights.

It is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline-six motor, rated to churn out 335.34bhp and up to 500Nm peak torque at 1,600-4,500rpm rev ranges. This setup enables a sprint time of zero to 100kmph in 4.6 seconds with the manual, and 4.5 seconds with the automatic gearbox. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the latter being given the ‘Steptronic Sport Transmission’ moniker.

The BMW ConnectedDrive features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an information touchscreen. The console gets adaptive navigation system, 3D maps, wireless Apple Car Play, Bluetooth, and two USB ports. ADAS features like Active Park Distance Control (PDC), driving assistant, and optional parking assistant are also provided. The cabin gets a 12-speaker Harman Kardon system, and wireless charging. Safety features include front and side airbags for the driver and the passenger, ABS, DSC, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), side-impact protection, and an electronic wheel immobiliser.

The Z4 M40i Pure Impulse gets three driving modes, viz. Ecopro, Comfort, and Sport. It also gets M Sport brakes and M Sport differential.

The two-seater Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition gets a cockpit design, ambient lighting, two-zone air conditioning, powered driver’s seat with memory function, High Gloss black finishes, M Leather steering wheel, and cup holders under the centre armrest cover. The standard version gets Leather Vernasca Cognac upholstery with contrast-coloured stitching, exclusive to the MT variant. Optional equipment includes Comfort Access, soft top Anthracite Silver Effect, Lumbar Support for Driver and Front Passenger, M Seat Belts, Adaptive LED Headlights, High Beam Assist, Driving Assistant, Interior and Exterior Mirror Package, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Parking Assistant, and a heads-up Display.