Commodity Market: Gold price stays firm at record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at all-time high in Kerala on Sunday, April 13. Gold is priced at Rs 70,160 per 8 gram and Rs 8770 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark for first time. In last four days, gold price gained by Rs 4360 per 8 gram. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other Major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 92,170 per 10 gram. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 84,489 per 10 gram. Silver is priced at Rs 92,030 per kg

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contract hit an all-time high of Rs 93,940 per 10 gram last Friday (April 11). It finally settled 0.15 per cent up at Rs 93,887 per 10 grams. April so far alone, the yellow metal has climbed 5 per cent.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 1% at $3,205.53 an ounce. Gold scaled to an all-time peak of $3,217.43 earlier in the session, and has gained more than 5% for the week. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.5% to $3,226.50. Comex Gold ending 2.44 per cent higher at $3,254.90 after hitting a record high of $3,263 per troy ounce. Price of spot silver gained 0.3% to $31.28 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $938.35, while palladium rose 0.8% to $915.75.