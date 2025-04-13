Hero introduces 2025 Passion Plus

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has launched 2025 Hero Passion Plus. This iteration of the bikes is available in Black Nexus Blue (black with blue accents) and Black Heavy Grey (black with red accents). Meanwhile, there is another affordable iteration of the bike on sale, which is sold at Rs 79,901 (ex-showroom), which gets four colour options- Black Heavy Grey, Black Grey Stripe, Sport Red, and Black Nexus Blue.

The bike comes with a mix of digital and analog instrument clusters, a utility case on the side, an idle stop-start system, a side stand indicator, and a mobile charging port.

It is powered by 97.2cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine delivering 7.9bhp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm, paired with a four-speed transmission and wet multi-plate clutch.Dimensionally, the motorcycle stretches 1,982mm long, stands 1,087mm tall, and measures 770mm wide. It offers a practical 790mm seat height and 168mm of ground clearance. Its commuter-oriented design incorporates essentials like a front headlamp cowl, single-piece seat, grab rail, conventional handlebars, and standard mirrors.

The bike gets telescopic front suspension and twin-tube shock absorbers at the rear end. Braking duties are taken care of by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends. The bike rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.