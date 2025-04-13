Indian Railways announces 10-day Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj tour

Mumbai: The Indian Railways announced a special 10-day curated tour in July. This tour package will showcase the glorious history of the Maratha empire under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also cover cultural and pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Glorious Maratha Tour on the Bharat Gaurav special tourist train will begin on July 16.

The train will depart from Delhi and cover Pune, Raigarh Fort, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Shivneri Fort, Shirdi, Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ellora and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga. The special Bharat Gaurav tourist train will have AC II, AC III, and non-AC sleeper coaches. Tourists can board and alight at New Delhi, Delhi Cantonment, Gurgaon, Rewari, Phulera, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road and Kalyan on this tour.