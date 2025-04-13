Know symptoms of anaemia during pregnancy

Anaemia is a condition wherein your body doesn’t have enough red blood cells or the red blood cells in the body don’t work properly. It is a major public health concern which majorly affects young children, pregnant and postpartum women, and menstruating adolescent girls and women. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 37 per cent of pregnant women are affected by anaemia.

There are some common types of anaemia that affect pregnant women, these include iron deficiency anaemia, folate-deficiency anaemia and Vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia. If you suffer from anaemia during pregnancy, it can affect the health of the foetus. Spotting the symptoms can help you seek the necessary treatment.

Fatigue and Weakness

Low haemoglobin levels mean less oxygen is being delivered to your tissues and muscles, leading to exhaustion, even with little physical effort.

Pale Skin, Lips or Nails

A lack of red blood cells can cause paleness which is especially noticeable in areas like the face, gums and nail beds.

Shortness of Breath

Since your body is not getting enough oxygen, you may feel out of breath more easily, even when performing normal daily activities.

Dizziness or Lightheadedness

Inadequate oxygen supply to the brain can make you feel faint or dizzy, particularly when standing up quickly or being active.

Rapid or Irregular Heartbeat (Palpitations)

Your heart works harder to deliver oxygen to your body, which can result in a faster or uneven heartbeat.

Headaches

Reduced oxygen delivery to the brain can lead to frequent or persistent headaches during pregnancy.

Cold Hands and Feet

Poor circulation and reduced red blood cell count can make your hands and feet feel cold or tingly more often.