Over 20 Dead in Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine’s Sumy: Mayor

At least 20 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, according to the city’s acting mayor, as reported by the Associated Press. The missile struck residential and civilian areas, making it one of the deadliest attacks in recent weeks during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The assault caused significant destruction in populated zones, prompting immediate emergency response. Rescue operations are still underway, and officials fear the number of casualties may rise. Emergency services are working to locate and assist any survivors trapped under the debris.

Ukrainian authorities have strongly condemned the attack, labeling it a war crime due to its targeting of civilians. They have renewed calls for greater international support to help defend Ukrainian cities from repeated Russian missile attacks, which continue to escalate in frequency and severity.