BMW unveils R 1300 R: Details

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad has unveiled its latest bike with a boxer engine. The BMW R 1300 R usesnew engine and the chassis used for the R 1300 GS. It replaces the R 1250 R.

The BMW R 1300 R gets a sharp design for the headlight with an equally sharp design for the radiator shrouds. Along with this, the low-set handlebars and forward-set footpegs contribute to giving it a rather aggressive riding position.

It uses 1300 cc liquid-cooled Boxer engine. This unit is tuned to put out 145 hp of power at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. The brand is also offering the option of an Automated Shift Assistant for clutch-free shifting.

The bike comes suspended on a 47 mm inverted fork at the front and an EVO Paralever at the rear end with electronic damping preload adjustment. As per the brand, this is the first series production motorcycle to use an inverted fork with an adjustable spring rate. The braking system consists of dual radially-mounted four-piston front calipers and a single two-piston rear caliper.

The list of electronic packages includes elements like dynamic traction control, engine drag torque control, lean-sensitive ABS Pro braking, and more. The riders also get three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Eco. The brand is also offering optional upgrades like a front collision warning system, active cruise control, and DTC shift for finer traction control adjustments. All of this can be controlled using a 6.5-inch TFT display.