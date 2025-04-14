Commodity Market: Gold price slips down after five days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in Kerala on Monday, April 14, 2025. Gold price is declining in the state after five days. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 70,040, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8755, down by Rs 15.

Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark for first time on Saturday. In last four days, gold price gained by Rs 4360 per 8 gram. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

The multi-commodity exchange (MCX) is closed in the morning session today on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. It will open at 5 pm for the evening trading session. Gold MCX prices at last close on April 11, stood at Rs 93,887 per 10 gram, up by Rs 142/10 gram. Silver prices were up by Rs 14/kg, to Rs 94,300/kg.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 94,030/10 gram and 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 86,194/10 gram. Silver, meanwhile, is s priced at Rs 94,680/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 1% at $3,205.53 an ounce. Gold scaled to an all-time peak of $3,217.43 earlier in the session, and has gained more than 5% for the week. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.5% to $3,226.50. Comex Gold ending 2.44 per cent higher at $3,254.90 after hitting a record high of $3,263 per troy ounce. Price of spot silver gained 0.3% to $31.28 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $938.35, while palladium rose 0.8% to $915.75.