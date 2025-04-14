Mehul Choksi to Seek Release Citing Ill Health, Cancer Treatment

After fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi’s arrest in Belgium, his legal team, led by lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, announced plans to appeal for his release, citing serious health issues and ongoing cancer treatment. Choksi was arrested on Saturday after Belgian authorities confirmed his presence. His lawyer emphasized that Choksi is not a flight risk and argued that his poor health and medical needs should be grounds for bail. Preparations for his extradition to India are reportedly underway, but his legal team is ready to fight it through the judicial process.

Aggarwal explained that Choksi’s arrest is part of a procedural requirement under extradition law, as India had issued non-bailable warrants for him in 2018. He claimed that previous attempts to extradite Choksi from Dominica failed, allowing the businessman to return to Antigua for cancer treatment. According to Aggarwal, Choksi later traveled to Belgium for further medical care. The legal argument centers on his health condition, ties to the local community, and lack of flight risk—key factors they believe will support his appeal.

Meanwhile, PNB scam whistle-blower Hariprasad SV expressed doubt about India’s chances of successfully extraditing Choksi. He pointed out that Choksi has vast financial resources and can hire top legal experts in Europe to delay or avoid extradition, similar to Vijay Mallya’s case. Hariprasad also recalled that Choksi had managed to avoid being sent back to India during a prior incident in Dominica. He highlighted that many franchisees in India had filed cases against Choksi, adding that the extradition process would be complex due to the legal systems involved and Choksi’s financial power.