Commodity Market: Gold price slips down below Rs 70,000 mark

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices declined below Rs 70,000 mark in Kerala after four days on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Gold price is declining in the state for second straight day. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 69,760, down by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8720, down by Rs 35. Gold price declined by Rs 400 per 8 gram in last two days.

Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark for first time on Saturday. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 94,030/10 gram and 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 86,194/10 gram. Silver, meanwhile, is s priced at Rs 94,680/kg.

Gold June futures contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), were trading around Rs 93,397 per 10 gram, up Rs 145 or 0.16% at 10:45 am. The multi-commodity exchange (MCX) is closed in the morning session today on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,211.49 an ounce. Bullion hit a record high of $3,245.42 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $3,227.90. Price of spot silver lost 0.3% to $32.26 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $948.60 and palladium eased 0.6% to $950.25.