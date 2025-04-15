Indian Railways announces 14 new air-conditioned local train services

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) has announced 14 new air-conditioned local train services on its Main line. The services will start from 16 April. These new AC locals will replace existing non-AC trains, taking the total number of AC services from 66 to 80.

Morning & Afternoon Timings – Up Direction

Trains running towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from other stations will now include more AC services. Here’s a look at the updated schedule:

Kalyan to CSMT: Leaves at 7.34 am, arrives at 9.05 am

Badlapur to CSMT: Leaves at 10.42 am, arrives at 12.12 pm

Thane to CSMT: Four services at 1.28 pm, 3.36 pm, 5.41 pm and 7.49 pm, reaching CSMT at 2.25 pm, 4.34 pm, 6.40 pm and 8.48 pm respectively

Badlapur to Thane: Late-night service leaves at 11.04 pm, reaches 11.59 pm

Thane to Vidyavihar: Departs at 12 midnight, arrives at 12.23 am

Heading Back – Down Direction

For those heading away from the city centre, CR has also announced several AC services:

Vidyavihar to Kalyan: Leaves at 6.26 am, arrives at 7.25 am

CSMT to Badlapur: Leaves at 9.09 am, reaches 10.32 am

CSMT to Thane: Four trains leave at 12.24 pm, 2.29 pm, 4.38 pm, and 6.45 pm, arriving at 1.20 pm, 3.25 pm, 5.35 pm, and 7.42 pm

CSMT to Badlapur: Final AC service departs at 9.08 pm, reaching 10.56 pm

These new services will run from Monday to Saturday, while non-AC trains will operate on Sundays and public holidays as per the usual schedule.