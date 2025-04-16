Hero launches 2025 Super Splendor Xtec

Mumbai: Hero recently launched the 2025 version of the Splendor Plus, and now the brand has launched the Hero Super Splendor Xtech.

The 2025 Hero Super Splendor Xtech retains the same engine as its predecessor. However, it has now been adapted to suit the OBD2B emission norms. It has a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, connected to a 4-speed gearbox. It propels a max power and torque output of 10.8 HP and 10.6 Nm, respectively.

The 2025 Hero Super Splendor hosts features like- dual LED headlights, USB charging port and more. The Super Splendor XTEC features a fully digital console designed to keep riders informed on the go, and displays real-time mileage. The console also supports Bluetooth connectivity for call, and SMS alerts.

It is offered in four color themes, namely- Matt Nexus Blue, Matt Grey, Black, and Candy Blazing Red. The 2025 Hero Splendor Xtech has got its engine tweaked for the OBD2B norms, and this has led to a price hike by Rs 2,000. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 88,128 (ex-showroom), for the drum variant and the higher spec trim, that is the Super Splendor Xtech Disc, is priced at Rs 90,028 (ex-showroom).