Know organs that are harmed by cigarettes

Cigarette smoke slowly damages the entire body. Smoking increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, loss of vision, and even blindness. Know which organs are harmed by cigarettes and why quitting them will be the biggest gift for your health.

1. Heart

The risk of heart attack and stroke is 2 to 4 times higher in cigarette smokers. Nicotine and tar from cigarettes narrow the blood vessels, affecting blood circulation and increasing the risk of heart disease. Carbon monoxide present in smoke reduces the amount of oxygen in the blood, which puts more pressure on the heart. Blood pressure always remains high, which gradually increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

2. Brain

Smoking cigarettes can impair memory and increase the risk of dementia? The chemicals present in smoke damage brain cells, increasing the risk of stroke. It weakens the nervous system, thereby reducing concentration and thinking ability.

3. Skin

Cigarette smoke takes away moisture and essential nutrients from your skin, due to which wrinkles, spots, and dull skin start appearing on the face. Collagen production decreases, causing the skin to sag, and you start looking old before time. The skin of smokers quickly becomes dull and dark because smoking reduces the oxygen supply to the skin.

4. Kidneys

Smoking cigarettes increases the risk of kidney cancer by 50%. The toxins present in smoke damage the kidney tissues, causing the kidney to gradually deteriorate. It increases blood pressure, which can be the biggest cause of kidney failure.

5. Eyes

Cigarette smoke damages the delicate blood vessels of the eyes, slowing down blood circulation and weakening vision. Smoking for a long time can quickly lead to cataracts and blurred vision. Cigarette smokers have a three-times higher risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which can lead to complete loss of vision as we age.