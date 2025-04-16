Police seizes cocaine worth Rs 43 crore hidden in and coffee packets

Panaji: Goa Police seized over 4 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 43 crore, concealed in chocolates and coffee packets. This is the biggest drug seizure in Goa’s history. Police also arrested three individuals. A husband-wife duo and another person were arrested in Chicalim village, South Goa, for possessing cocaine.

‘The 4.32-kg cocaine was concealed in 32 chocolate and coffee packets. Police have arrested Nibu Vincent and a couple. We are verifying the source of this large quantity of drugs,’ Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rahul Gupta stated.

According to official data, the Goa Police has so far registered eight National Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in 2025, leading to the arrest of nine individuals and the seizure of over 19 kilograms of narcotics worth more than Rs 55 crore.