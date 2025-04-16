This  hidden infection  can cause infertility in women

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) is a serious infection that affects the reproductive organs of women, including the uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease is commonly caused by bacteria, often originating from untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and can lead to severe complications if left unaddressed. Unsafe sexual practices and poor hygiene significantly increase the risk of PID.

Complications caused by Pelvic Inflammatory Disease include infertility, chronic pelvic pain and ectopic pregnancies. PID can go unnoticed at its initial stage as it often develops without causing any type of visible symptoms.

The symptoms of Pelvic Inflammatory Disease are extreme pain during intercourse, fever, unusual vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain. If PID is left untreated for a longer duration, it can cause permanent damage to the reproductive organs.

Unsafe sex and STIs: Having unprotected sex with your partner who might be infected can increase your chances of contracting PID. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia and gonorrhoea can enter your reproductive system during the time of intercourse. Without protection during intercourse, the bacteria from these infections can easily spread and are more likely to cause PID. Going for regular STI testing and using safe sex practices such as using condoms can help reduce the chances.

Multiple sexual partners: Having multiple sexual partners can negatively increase the risk of being exposed to STIs. This can further lead to PID if left untreated.

Poor hygiene practices: Hygiene plays an important role inpreventing STIs or PID. Poor hygiene can cause harmful bacteria to enter your genital area. These bacteria may further travel up into your reproductive organs while causing PID. Not cleaning your genital areas before and after intercourse can increase the likelihood of infections. Always maintain intimate hygiene during sexual intercourse for the betterment of your health.