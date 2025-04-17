BCCI Overhauls Coaching Staff After BGT Debacle; Nayar, Dilip Removed

Following India’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has taken major steps to revamp the coaching staff. Assistant batting coach Abhishek Nayar, fielding coach T Dilip, and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai have been removed from their roles. Sources suggest that the decision was influenced not only by poor on-field performance but also by alleged dressing room leaks during the series, which cost India a spot in the World Test Championship final.

Captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli also came under intense criticism for their underwhelming performances. Rohit managed just 31 runs in five innings, averaging 6.20, while Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, with a lone century. Kohli repeatedly fell victim to Australia’s Scott Boland outside the off stump. India had started the series strong with a historic win in Perth but failed to carry the momentum, ultimately losing the series.

Abhishek Nayar’s association with the Kolkata Knight Riders also drew scrutiny, with the BCCI reportedly unhappy with the influence of KKR personnel in Team India’s setup. Both Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, who were KKR coaches, had joined India’s support staff recently. Meanwhile, in January, the BCCI introduced new team conduct guidelines, restricting personal travel arrangements and emphasizing team unity. These steps are part of a broader move to instill discipline and strengthen team structure after a turbulent season.