Harvard Faces Foreign Student Ban After Federal Funding Freeze

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned that Harvard University may lose its ability to admit international students if it does not comply with policy changes demanded by the Trump administration. This follows a significant move by the federal government to revoke over $2 billion in contracts and $2.7 million in grants, citing Harvard’s alleged involvement in “illegal and violent activities.” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized that the university must provide records of violent acts linked to international students by April 30, warning that failure to meet compliance requirements would result in the suspension of its privilege to enroll foreign students.

This crackdown is part of the administration’s broader response to recent pro-Palestinian protests across U.S. campuses, particularly those opposing Israeli military actions in Gaza. The Trump administration has begun revoking student visas and deporting certain foreign protestors, including some affiliated with Harvard. Noem accused Harvard of promoting an “anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology” and stated that with its vast $53.2 billion endowment, the university could fund its own activities without federal support. The funding freeze followed Harvard’s refusal to adopt specific policy reforms and provide ongoing updates to DHS.

In response, Harvard President Alan Garber criticized the government’s interference, asserting that no administration should control what private universities teach or whom they admit and employ. Although Harvard receives around $9 billion in federal funding, primarily for hospital partnerships and research in key scientific areas, the university has maintained its stance. Meanwhile, other institutions like Columbia have complied with federal demands, and similar funding cuts or warnings have been issued to Princeton, Brown, Cornell, Northwestern, and others. The administration’s scrutiny also targets university programs related to diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and transgender policies, which officials frame as cultural issues under review.