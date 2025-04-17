Honda launches 2025 Dio 125 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has now launched the new OBD2B-compliant Dio 125. The 2025 Honda Dio is available in two variants in the Indian market- DLX and H-Smart. The Honda Dio 125 DLX is priced at Rs 96,749 (ex-showroom), whereas the Dio 125 H-Smart is tagged at Rs 1,02,144 (ex-showroom).

The 2025 Dio 125 retains the same engine, however, it is now tuned to comply with the stricter OBD2B norms, implemented by the Indian government. It has a 123.92cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine, that shoots a max power and torque output of 8.19 HP and 10.5 Nm, respectively.

The new Dio 125 comes with refreshed graphics and new color schemes. The 2025 Honda Dio 125 is available in 5 shades, namely Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red.

The Honda Dio 125 moto-scooter is also equipped with an advanced Idling stop system which enhances fuel efficiency. Also, it gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display with mileage indicators, trip meter, eco indicator, and range (distance to empty). It is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, enabling functions like navigation and call/message alerts, allowing riders to stay connected while on the move. The Dio 125 also comes equipped with a Smart key and a USB Type-C charging port.