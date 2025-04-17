Shimla Police bust drug racket; 32 held including woman fleeing to Nepal

Shimla Police have ramped up their crackdown on drug trafficking with the arrest of a woman peddler from Uttar Pradesh who was attempting to flee to Nepal. This arrest is part of a broader operation that has already led to the capture of over 32 individuals linked to her network. According to Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the department has arrested more than 250 drug peddlers this year, including many with interstate and international links. Over the last two years, the force has apprehended over 1,800 offenders, registered 850 cases, and seized significant quantities of heroin. Major busts include notorious traffickers like Sandeep Shah, Boota Singh, and members of the Sonu gang, whose operations spanned several districts in Himachal Pradesh.

The police have also uncovered evolving trafficking strategies, including online payment and social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. SP Gandhi stated that these digital networks have been largely dismantled through targeted surveillance and improved enforcement. Shimla Police’s community-driven “Bharosa” campaign, launched under the 2025 initiative, has significantly strengthened public cooperation. The campaign focuses on awareness, especially among youth and parents, with many families now proactively approaching the police for help in rehabilitating addicted relatives.

To reinforce these efforts, the Himachal Pradesh government has introduced new laws and directed district police units to map drug-affected areas at the ward and panchayat levels. Women have become key participants in these efforts, both as law enforcement officers and community leaders. Police presence and outreach programs are being extended to every village, with psychiatric support aiding rehab admissions. SP Gandhi emphasized that while getting into drugs is easy, the path to recovery requires coordinated efforts in law enforcement, social reform, and community support. The ultimate goal remains to eradicate the drug menace from Shimla and the wider Himachal region.