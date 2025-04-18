Know how you can get your sex life back

Sex is a vital aspect of a romantic relationship. Sex ignites the spark in a relationship, keeps it healthy and fresh. In the beginning of the relationship, the partners can’t really keep away from each other’s bodies but overtime, this spark may get lost and the motivation for sex may get affected. Here’s how you can get your sex life back on track.

1. Talk it up

When things are not going great in bed, refraining to talk about it with your partner isn’t going to help you an inch. So, sit down together, discuss it, work out solutions and put them to practice to get things going back again.

2. Experiment

When new, everything looks charming. But after a certain period of time, the new things become the ‘usual’ and the charm starts to fade away. This is when experimenting becomes important. Bring up the element of surprise in your relationship. Do new things. You may want to try new positions, do it in new settings, introduce some new foreplay and intercourse methods to spark up your intimate life back again.

Also Read: Know what is maintenance sex

3. The power of Foreplay

Foreplay is just as important as the intercourse. Indulge in some cuddling, tease your partner and let them tease you, kiss more often, set the temperature high and humid before actually going for the intercourse. This will help you keep your intimate encounters more hot, sexy and satisfying, leaving you wanting more every time you orgasm.

4. Know when to see a doctor

If despite trying everything, things still don’t go your way, you may have to see a doctor and seek professional medical aid to get things going in between the sheets yet again.