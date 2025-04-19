Doors of Shri Kedarnath, Badrinath to reopen on this date

Rudraprayag: The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will officially reopen on May 2. The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on May 4. Meanwhile, the doors of Shri Madmaheshwar Temple (the second Kedar) will open on May 21, and the third Kedar, Shri Tungnath Temple, will also reopen on May 2. A spokesperson from the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) announced this.

The Char Dham Yatra — one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages — includes visits to four sacred Himalayan shrines: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. In Hindi, ‘char’ means four and ‘dham’ refers to religious destinations. It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage begins at Yamunotri, proceeds to Gangotri, then to Kedarnath, and finally concludes at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air, with helicopter services also available.

The Char Dham Yatra is set to begin on April 30, 2025, with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. The Gangotri Temple and Yamunotri Temple will open on April 30, 2025, on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya.

The Gangotri temple is dedicated to Goddess Ganga and the Yamunotri temple is dedicated to Goddess Yamunotri. The Kedarnath temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the Badrinath temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The Kedarnath temple is located in the Garhwal Himalayas. The temple is closed during the winter months due to extreme weather conditions in the region. The temple opens during the summer months for a period of six to seven months. The temple usually closes on the day of Bhai Dooj which falls after Diwali.

Registrations for the Char Dham Yatra began on March 2, 2025. You can making bookings both online as well as offline. For online bookings, you can visit: registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in website or book through mobile application: Tourist Care Uttarakhand (available for both android and iOS). You can also make your bookings via WhatsApp on the mobile number +91 8394833833. You will have to type “Yatra” to to initiate the registration process on WhatsApp.