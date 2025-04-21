Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 72,000 for first time

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold touched new all-time high in Kerala. Gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 72,120, higher by Rs 760 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 9015, up by Rs 90.

Gold price remained unchanged at Rs 71,360 per 8 gram for last three days. On Thursday, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on last Saturday. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 96,850/10 gram. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 88,779/10 gram. Silver is priced at Rs 96,500/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures on Monday surged Rs 1,500 or 1.4%, scaling a new all-time high of Rs 96,747 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, silver May futures contracts also held firm, rising by Rs 693 or 0.73% to Rs 95,730/kg. On Thursday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 95,254 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.43%, and silver May futures contract settled at Rs 95,037 per kilogram.

In global markets, price of spot gold advanced 1% to $3,361.53 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 1.4% to $3,375.90. Price of spot silver added 0.1% to $32.63 an ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $969.20, while palladium fell 0.3% to $959.20.