Delhi Welcomes US Vice President JD Vance with Hoardings for Key India Visit

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day official visit, greeted by large welcome hoardings near Palam Airport and Chanakyapuri. The signs, displaying “Welcome” in English and Hindi alongside his image, marked the importance of his first visit to India since taking office. Accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their three children, Vance landed at Palam Airbase around 9:30 AM and was honored with a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

The visit aims to bolster US-India relations through a combination of diplomatic and cultural activities. On Monday evening, Vance is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade negotiations and defense cooperation, especially in light of recent US tariffs on Indian exports. Beyond official engagements, the Vance family will explore Indian heritage sites including the Taj Mahal and Amer Fort. The Vice President is also expected to speak on India-US ties at the Rajasthan International Centre.

The trip holds personal significance for Second Lady Usha Vance, whose family traces its roots to Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh. Locals there hope for a visit from the Vances, proud of Usha’s achievements and her connection to the village. Vance’s visit comes at a critical time, as both countries work to strengthen their strategic partnership amid global uncertainties, with hopes of laying the groundwork for long-term collaboration.