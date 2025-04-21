ISSF World Cup 2025: Rudrankksh, Arya win silver

Lima: In shooting, India’s 10m Air Rifle mixed team duo, Rudrankksh Patil and Arya Borse, secured a silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru. The Indian pair lost 11-17 to Norway’s Jon-Hermann Hegg and Jeanette Hegg Duestad in gold medal match.

This marks India’s third silver medal at the Lima World Cup, adding to the country’s tally of two gold and one bronze. India currently ranks third in the overall medal standings, behind China and the United States.

Earlier, Olympian Arjun Babuta clinched the silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event.