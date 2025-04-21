Pope Francis passes away

Vatican: Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City, died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. He was aged 88.

‘Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,’ Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican’s TV channel.

Also Read: SC says it’s accused of overstepping into Parliament, executive roles

Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, was the first pope from the Americas. He was elected pope on March 13, 2013, at age 76.