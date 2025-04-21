Women over 40 must avoid these mistakes

Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles of women. It is a natural biological process and e can happen between 40s or 50s. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. It has a particular impact on every woman in a different way.

Menopause is accompanied by a number of symptoms, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sweating, trouble sleeping, mood swings, irritability, hip and back pain, and more.

Perimenopause is the transitional phase leading up to menopause. It usually starts several years before menopause. According to studies, the perimenopause stage might continue anywhere from 7 to 14 years in some women. Hormone levels start to decline during this stage. it results in irregular menstrual cycles, hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, vaginal dryness, and changes in libido.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary highlights some common mistakes that can make perimenopause even harder to deal with.

Not Eating Enough Protein: Chowdhary says we lose about 10 per cent of muscle every decade after perimenopause. On top of that, hormonal shifts make insulin sensitivity drop. Without enough protein, maintaining muscle mass becomes harder, and your cells struggle to process insulin efficiently.

2. Overdoing Cardio: According to Chowdhary, too much cardio can lower progesterone levels—an essential hormone that affects your menstrual cycle, mood, and sleep. If you are feeling extra exhausted or struggling with hormonal balance, this might be why.

3. Ignoring Alcohol’s Impact: Alcohol releases histamines, and as oestrogen levels drop, your body finds it harder to process them. This can lead to disrupted sleep, leaving you feeling drained throughout the day.

4. Skipping Supplements: Supplements help bridge nutritional gaps but randomly picking them up is not the best idea. Get them third-party tested to figure out exactly what you need and the right dosage for your body.

5. Relying Solely on IUDs and HRT: IUDs and HRT might help, but they do not fix the root cause of perimenopausal symptoms. Before turning to them, try making dietary changes first. Identifying triggers like dairy, alcohol, or stress can help you manage symptoms more naturally.