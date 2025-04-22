5 tourists killed, 20 injured in terror attack in Kashmir

Srinagar: Five tourists were killed and twenty others were injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, the death toll may rise. A group of tourists has reportedly come under attack by terrorists in Baisaran of Pahalgam, South Kashmir. The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-E-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

As per reports, two to three gunmen came in fatigues firing indiscriminately on tourists in Baisaran meadows. The security has been beefed up in Pahalgam and forces have rushed to cordon off the area. Top officials including deputy commissioner of Anantnag have also reached Pahalgam.

Women and elderly were among those who were attacked by the terrorists. Baisaran, which is accessible only by foot, is a popular tourist destination and is crowded during the tourist season.