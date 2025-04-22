Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply to new record high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged higher sharply in Kerala to new life-time high. Gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time in the state. Gold is trading at Rs 74,320, up by Rs 2200 per 8 gram. This is the highest gain of gold in a single day in the state. One gram gold is priced at Rs 9290, up by Rs 275.

Yesterday, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. Gold price yesterday gained by Rs 760 per 8 gram. Gold price remained unchanged at Rs 71,360 per 8 gram for last three days. On Thursday, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on last Saturday. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold prices on Tuesday climbed by Rs 3,000 to a record high of Rs 1,01,350 per 10 gram. The yellow metal of 22 carats also surged to Rs 92,900 per 10 gram. Silver also reclaimed the Rs 1 lakh level to trade at Rs 1,01,000 per kg.

After breaching the Rs 1 lakh mark in the retail market, gold June futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), surged to a fresh all-time high of Rs 99,178 per 10 gram on Tuesday, up nearly Rs 1,900 from the previous close.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,429.03 an ounce, after touching a record high of $3,443.79 per ounce earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.4% to $3,439.70. In the previous session, gold surged above $3,400 to a record high. Price of spot silver added 0.1% to $32.72 an ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $965.20, while palladium rose 1.3% to $939.60.