Ducati launches 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Ducati has officially launched the 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle in India. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 12.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The standout feature of the new Full Throttle is its bold design, sporting a striking black and bronze livery that draws direct inspiration from flat track racing. Bronze alloy wheels, prominent side number plates, and a low-slung variable-section handlebar further reinforce its sporty character. Ducati has also reshaped the rear section of the bike and introduced a flatter, more supportive.

The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle is powered by Ducati’s well-known 803cc air-cooled L-twin engine, capable of producing 71.87 bhp and 65.2 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and, for the first time in this variant, features a Quick Shift Up/Down system as standard, allowing for seamless clutchless gear changes.

Ducati has fitted the Full Throttle with a 4.3-inch TFT screen that also integrates the Ducati Multimedia System, offering essential smartphone connectivity features. The bike features Ride-by-Wire throttle control and comes with two selectable riding modes—Road and Sport—designed to tailor the power delivery to different riding conditions.

Additional premium touches include dual exhaust outlets, full LED lighting, and adjustable levers. On the safety front, the 2025 Full Throttle comes fitted with Cornering ABS and a four-level Ducati Traction Control system, which can also be completely disabled for a more purist riding experience.

The motorcycle is currently on sale at Ducati showrooms across key Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.